Purpose of life on a plantain leaf

As I walked up to wash my hand, an elderly man walked up to me with his hands folded, his eyes filled with tears, and thanked me. I was a bit startled, and I asked him why he thanked me. He mentioned that he was the head cook and had been cooking for the last five decades, and he had never seen anyone’s leaf after meal so clean, not wasting anything, and also who relished his meal so well. He mentioned that he had attained Janmasaphalya, his life’s purpose and a meaning to his decades of cooking. It had a profound effect on me, as I am also a trained chef.