Putin’s next target may be the ‘NATO lake’

A second element of Baltic naval control will be deploying sea-based air power — planes on our carriers — to hold down Russian air and sea capability. In what was probably a rehearsal for Baltic operations, a similar level of NATO maritime prowess has been on display in the Mediterranean for the last two weeks in Operation Neptune Strike: five carrier strike groups and dozens of ships from 11 nations.

Retired Admiral James Foggo, a former commander of all US Naval Forces in Europe (and my key aide at NATO a decade ago), was a senior observer and mentor of the exercise. He told me that it was particularly important to see a French carrier strike group led by the powerful nuclear-powered carrier Charles de Gaulle under full NATO command for the first time.

Russia will push back against any NATO Baltic drills, although the correlation of forces at sea is now weighted heavily against them. Next month, they may move to short-of-war cyber and electronic warfare. This is akin to something they have been allegedly been attempting in the past few weeks, with commercial airliners as the targets. (Finnair has been forced to suspend normal daily flights to Estonia after several jamming events.) NATO can counter Russia’s aggression by exercising both offensive and defensive electronic warfare at BALTOPS.

Finally, look for NATO to use its Baltic lake to put pressure on tiny Kaliningrad, which acts as a geographic wedge between NATO’s Baltic states — Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania — and the rest of the alliance. Most of the Russian Baltic Sea fleet is based in the port of Baltiysk there, and Kaliningrad hosts significant air and missile forces. (There may also be tactical nuclear weapons.) In the event of war, Kaliningrad will need to be neutralized so Russian land forces — likely operating through Moscow’s vassal state Belarus — cannot take control of the critical Suwalki Gap, which runs along the border between Lithuania and Poland.