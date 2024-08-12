Question the clichés that malign the sacred 

If we attempt to define god as an all-pervasive/omnipresent entity, there is none who is not a godman or a godwoman as all of us are present within the ambit of omnipresence. Then, how is it wise or reasonable or justified to refer to only a few as the god man or god-woman? And, if there is nothing or none that is all-pervasive, then there is nothing or none to whom anyone could claim to be god.