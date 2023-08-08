Rahul Gandhi’s back. What next for Congress?

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is back with a bang as his membership of Parliament has been restored. The scenes that followed on August 7 in Parliament House suggested the return of a conquering hero and this does seem to be the beginning of another innings in public life for Gandhi.

He is no longer the reluctant dynast or the fumbling president of the Congress. Instead, from the start of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7 to the disqualification as MP on March 24 and to now his return, his image has been enhanced.