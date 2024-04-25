Raise the standard of poll speeches

At the outset, it must be noted that the BJP manifesto can be justifiably described as the Modi Manifesto, as every issue it touches upon is described as ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’. The manifesto is too generic in nature. On every issue, the manifesto talks about what will be done if the party is voted back to power. For example: (1) We will continue to increase MSP periodically while remaining committed to providing sustained financial support to farmers. (2) We will expand seamless access to social security benefits and other essential services for senior citizens. (3) We will ensure a review of national floor wages from time to time. (4) We will work towards the elimination of malnutrition among tribal children to provide health services in a mission mode. While the term ‘ Viksit Bharat’ occupies a prominent space in the party manifesto to make India a global manufacturing hub by 2030, it has references to bringing the Uniform Civil Code, making the One Nation, One Election a reality, etc. Since the manifesto is in generic terms, PM Modi should, in his campaign speeches, be talking in detail as to how his party, if returned to power, would implement the various aspects of its Sankalp Patra.