Rajyoga: A journey to inner peace

‘Remembrance’ is the basis of the relationship of souls with their master, the Supreme Soul. To remember the ONE who is eternally full of love, truthful and peaceful is what is actually called the Art of Raj Yoga. Traditionally it has been said that Raj Yoga is the most difficult of the yogas but practically speaking in terms of relationship with the Supreme it is perhaps the easiest wherein the self is understood as a point form of light, the soul, and Supreme is understood as also being a point of light; each separate but united through thought and feeling. So this point to Point, light to Light, thought to Thought, heart to Heart: meeting is based on subtle love and not on anything visual or physical. In this meeting of point to Point there is no distraction of bodies, nationality, culture, religion but it is a connection of pure feeling.

To connect with Him, no position, role, nationality, label is really required. The only thing required is just clean motives.