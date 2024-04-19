Random acts of compassion

It was a busy traffic junction. As I watched the impatient drivers of vehicles honking and jostling for the labyrinthine spaces that would allow them to zoom off when the lights turned green, my eyes spotted an old woman with a painful limp, escorted by a little girl, hesitatingly crossing the road.

My heart skipped a beat when I realised the hazard if the light turned green. To my horror, it did when the duo was in the midst of crossing! Then the miracle happened — the honking suddenly stopped, and everyone waited patiently until the duo had safely crossed over to the other side! The next moment, the vehicles shot off noisily, as if released at once en masse from a magic spell. The invisible power of compassion had instantly synchronised the hearts of all present at the scene.