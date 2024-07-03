Random acts of kindness

My father had passed away only a week ago of heart failure. His untimely death had devastated us both mentally and financially. When I was reminded of the fees, I could not control my sobbing. Hearing my loud crying, the peon whispered something to the headmaster, who paused and promised to help me. I was too embarrassed to seek donations from my classmates. Two days passed, and I was still undecided about seeking donations. On the third day, I was again summoned out of my class, but this time by a postman wanting to deliver a money order to me. Money order? For me? I could not believe it. The postman handed over Rs 15, the exact amount for the examination fees! It was from my brother-in-law in Shivamogga. But how he learned of my inability to pay exam fees, I didn’t know.