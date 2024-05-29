RBI’s record surplus transfer a boon for new government

Large gains

After reviewing these gains in income, one critical decision is the amount of contingency reserves the RBI should maintain for the financial year. In 2018, the RBI established a committee under Bimal Jalan to recommend the level of contingency reserves. The committee recommended the reserve be between 5.5 and 6.5 per cent of the RBI’s balance sheet.

For 2023-2024, the RBI Board decided to increase the reserve from 6 per cent to 6.5 per cent of the balance sheet. The transferred surplus after this is Rs 2.1 lakh-crore. The RBI must have made large gains in valuations of assets as even with a higher contingency reserve it has given a record dividend to the Union government.

Creating a flutter

What does the record dividend imply for government finances? In the Union Budget, the government revised the dividend to be received from Public Sector Banks and the RBI from Rs 48,000 crore to Rs 1.04 lakh-crore. This Rs 2.1 lakh-crore is just on account of the RBI, and there could be additional dividends from the PSBs. The bumper dividend will help the government with higher receipts but will lead to a lower fiscal deficit for 2023-2024.

The RBI’s record surplus transfer has created a flutter in financial markets, which has reacted favourably with the 10-year benchmark bond yield declining sharply from 7.08 per cent to 6.98 per cent. The equity market has also rallied. It is interesting how the RBI’s dividends have become an important source of non-tax receipts for the government over the last few years. It is even more interesting that the financial markets which looked at all such transfers with scepticism earlier are rejoicing over them now.

(Amol Agrawal is an economist teaching at Ahmedabad University.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.