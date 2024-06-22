Reboot governance  

The Government of Karnataka is reportedly considering the reorganisation of Bengaluru’s local governance framework by replacing

the present Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Act, 2020.



This initiative appears to be based on the report submitted by the Expert Committee on BBMP Restructuring in June 2015, which recommended replacing the BBMP with a cluster of five municipal corporations (MCs) in the Bengaluru metropolitan area.

The goal is to enhance the quality of life for residents by improving infrastructure and services and ensuring the accountability of public service providers. However, many sections of residents distrust this move, fearing it will further delay the elections to the city government, which have already been delayed by nearly four years.