Relationships need to be nurtured

The Bhagavad Gita promotes universal brotherhood, emphasising the interconnectedness of all individuals and nurturing harmonious connections. The essence of Krishna’s teachings is to love without condition, to talk without intention, to give without reason, and to care without expectation. That is the spirit of true love. The Gita is fundamentally a social doctrine in which the consequences of one’s actions influence not only one’s next life but the lives of others in the present. Gita teaches resilience in the face of challenges, the impermanence of pain and pleasure, and the real happiness of performing one’s duty. Even beyond the family, in the larger social arena, there are more evolved among us who have devoted love and care to those totally unrelated to them. When Lord Buddha was asked why a man should love all men equally, “Because,” the great teacher said, “in the numerous and varied life spans of each man, every other being, at one time or another and in one form or another—animal or human—has been dear to him.” . By its very nature, love is reciprocal, and when given in abundance, it is received in abundance, leaving both the giver and the receiver twice blessed.