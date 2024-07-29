The reporter who visited the cemetery was pained to see the grave of the legendary cricketer in shambles, untended, uncared for, and in utter disdain. None of the cemetery caretakers or the concerned parish were even aware of the accomplishments of the West Indies cricket hero of yesteryear. Every human being strives hard to leave an indelible mark on his family, relatives, friends, surroundings, and society, and one leaves no stone unturned to achieve it without even realising how futile it is. Your performance of the day may be lauded but will be seldom remembered when you are off the stage, rendering all your efforts in carving out an immortal space in posterity nothing but futile. Remember, you are seldom remembered after your time.