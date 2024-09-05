Remembering a maestro and mentor

Soon after I acquired my Master of Arts degree from Delhi University, I joined CIEFL to pursue a postgraduate course in English. Apart from my eagerness to advance academically, I was excited at the prospect of staying in a hostel. “Bliss was it that dawn to be alive, but to be young was very heaven,” declared 21-year-old Wordsworth, arriving in France at the start of the French Revolution. I was about that age and felt the same way when I landed in Hyderabad with books and baggage. There stretched before me a glorious year of intellectual enjoyment.