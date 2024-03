And he was out to expose him. While out hunting one day King Harishchandra heard a girl in distress. Trying to save her the king finds Vishwamitra attempting to possess her. The enraged Vishwamitra then took the form of a bear and began wreaking terror in Harishchandra’s kingdom. While chasing the bear the king landed at the bank of a river and met a Brahmin who was actually Vishwamitra in disguise. The king asked him for directions to Ayodhya and the brahmin obliged but told him to take a dip in the river first. The king then made an offer of alms. The brahmin demanded his entire kingdom and gold. As the King had already given away his kingdom, he asked for time to mobilise the gold. The poor king sold his wife and son and found a job in a crematorium Meanwhile the young boy died of a snake bite and his mother took him for cremation.