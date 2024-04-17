Retired hurt and aching

I promptly cleared out cobwebs inside and outside the house, threw out all the unwanted things and revived my garden. On the eve of Ugadi, I was engulfed in a feeling of inexplicable satisfaction. I felt as if I had achieved something special as I could never imagine pulling off such an elaborate cleaning feat while in service. So much so that my maid, and my cook, said: “Amma, now after your retirement the house looks clean.” Though they meant it as a complement, I felt a pang; as if I lived in dirt all these years. I don’t know if the maids really liked their job. But their comments made me feel guilty for having been a working woman.

Adding to this general discomfiture were my neighbours who peeped out of their windows and balconies and commented: “Oh nice to see you in the garden. Festival preparations appear to be in full force after retirement!”