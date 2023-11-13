Revisit KSU Act to revamp our varsities 

There is a lot of discussion in the state about the need for reinventing higher education. While it is true that the responsibility of bringing about qualitative changes remains largely with the academicians, the changes also need to be anchored broadly within the framework of the legislation prevailing in the state, i.e., the Karnataka State Universities (KSU) Act, 2000. The Act was passed when the Congress was in power. Hence, the present government may not think in terms of replacing it totally. It may at best bring about some changes through amendments. Here is an attempt to suggest some changes in the Act which has 14 chapters dealing with issues like the establishment and incorporation of universities, key officers of the university, authorities of the university like the Syndicate and the Academic Council, boards like the Board of Studies, Planning Monitoring and Evaluation Board, Finance and Accounts, Affiliation of Colleges, etc.