Revive small towns

In the US, some very small towns serve as potential models for LED in India, although the conditions in the two countries are different. For instance, Dilsboro, in North Carolina, with a population of about 500, faced pollution challenges due to a waste landfill site. Through LED, they managed to transform this environmental burden into an economic asset by converting landfill methane gas into energy. This energy supply subsequently powered a local artists’ studio at the nearby Jackson County Green Energy Park, boosting tourism prospects by showcasing the area’s rich cultural heritage. In India, the bulk of waste generated in large cities is often disposed of beyond city limits, eventually turning these areas into pollution hotspots and eliciting local protests, as witnessed at the Mandur garbage dumping yard near Bengaluru. Instead of solely protesting, communities should explore ways to convert these sites into energy-producing or otherwise valuable zones. State governments, especially those emphasising renewable energy, should readily offer support. Many locales with rich traditions and cultural heritage in India also hold untapped tourism potential, provided that local communities take the initiative and seek backing from relevant stakeholders. During my visit to Badami Caves, renowned for their world-famous sculptures, I found the surrounding areas dirty and lacked proper sanitation facilities.