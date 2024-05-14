Revive the Forest Act

The findings clearly underscore the urgent need for reforms within the existing framework of the FRA. Although the Act has been instrumental in securing the rights of hundreds of people, it has yet to address the historical injustices meted out to forest dwellers for centuries. It is mired with multiple lacunae, which hinder its effective implementation. For instance, a common issue was observed in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, where the recommendations of the gram sabha had been pending before sub-divisional committees for years. A simple amendment stipulating a time frame for disposal of claims by the gram sabha and appellate authorities would be adequate to obviate such inordinate delays in recognising forest rights. Considering that at present more than nine lakh claims are pending at various levels across the country, it becomes imperative to fix a time limit for the disposal of claims by these authorities.