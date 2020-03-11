A legendary teacher

A pall of gloom descended me when I learned of the demise of Dr Baldev Thapar, a product of Benaras Hindu University (BHU) last month. He was my favourite teacher during graduation and post-graduation in electrical engineering in Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh. I’m not sure if he was aware of my existence at all. He had the unique knack of explaining the electrical engineering subjects in physical terms without getting into the nitty-gritty of mathematics.

This distinguished him from the rest of the faculty. Students, even those who bunked classes, were keen to attend his lectures. He was also a pioneer in the field of electrical earthing and his contribution to the earlier editions of IEEE on earthing is substantial and significant.

When someone asked him why the frequency of electric supply was 60 cycles per second in the US while in India it was 50. His reply, which is still etched in my mind was, “In case I’ve to decide about frequency today I’ll go in straight for 400 cycles per second.” During one of his lectures, he described earthing system design as a combination of art and science.

In 1985, after the death of his wife, he migrated to the USA and continued to teach in Montana State University for 17 long years as a professor in electrical engineering.

About five years ago, when I wrote a mail to him about a specific problem that I was facing in earthing a hydro station, he replied that he was leading a retired family life by then and had donated all his papers to someone else. He also asked me to remind Vinod Bisht of him, a favourite student of his.

Lest this sounds hagiographic piece let me be candid enough to say that during my stint as a visiting teacher in PEC, I didn’t like the way he wanted his son Manu to emerge as the topper of his batch in electrical engineering.

When I requested him to allow me to continue as adhoc teacher during vacations that is for May and June, he said, “ I don’t see any justification in you continuing during this period.”

Irritated I couldn’t help blurting out, “Sir that way there is no logic for even regular teachers to continue during summer vacations.” This didn’t go well with him. Later at the instance, of the principal, he permitted me to continue like Adhoc teachers in other branches of engineering.

During the course of his life he must have touched and influenced the lives of generations of electrical engineers.