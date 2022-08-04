A military leader of a rare breed

Danger, uncertainty and the risk to limb and life are intrinsic to lives of soldiers in combat. Understandably, faith in their gods is the popular means of seeking relief. In the Indian Army, institutionalised religious symbols and ceremonies provide the avenues for exercise of faith.

One of the traditionally evolved institution is the Sarv Dharam Sthal that harbours, under one roof, the gods of all faiths. The shared danger dissolves differences in the forms of the gods.

It is rather rare to come across an atheist or agnostic among the rank and file. Among officers there are only a handful, if any. One of them was a dear friend. Being sensitive to the religious beliefs of his men, he made special efforts to conceal his atheism and partook in all religious functions. Born a Catholic, he would sit cross-legged in the mandir and sing bhajans. Such hypocrisy was the price he was willing to pay to gain respect of the men in the unit. He viewed it as a professional imperative.

In reality, his god was military professionalism. He endeavoured to live up to the highest values of character that is described as ‘officer like qualities’ (OLQ).

Having spared no efforts to gain knowledge on any professional issue, his candid views often ran afoul of his seniors. He never cared about it. Tact, he interpreted was the refuge of liars and not a quality meant for the military professional.

His professional qualities somehow carried him to the rank of Colonel. As a Major, he commanded a company on the Siachen Glacier in an exemplary manner. He later raised and successfully commanded a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in a highly active area of Poonch-Rajouri in J&K, during which time, he had rubbed enough seniors the wrong way. They reciprocated by making sure that he was curtailed in terms of rank. He did not care. The only thing he cared for was his loyalty to professional ethics.

Post retirement he settled in Bangalore, where he was born and brought up and had done his graduation from Christ College.

His atheism seemed to have got stronger over the years. So much so, a couple of months ago, in failing health, he shared his main anxiety with me, about dying before his 99-year-old mom, I asked him to pray. He shot back a look that was pregnant with – ‘what nonsense are you talking’.

His mother died three weeks ago, today we cremate him even though he was born a Catholic. It was a wish he conveyed to his family and friends. Perhaps he wished it as a last signal of his disbelief in the gods. His signature trait was complete and unquestioned dedication to the demands of the Army. The types of Colonel Basil Andrew Hobkirk are rare indeed.