A prayer for our carols

As most Christians get busyin the final run-up to Christmas, my mind harks back to our first outdoor carol singing experience in the late 70s.

One chilly, December evening, the idea was conceived and we teenagers jumped at it. Gerry was a guitarist, Ronny had a tambourine and the rest of us, knowing some of the traditional carols, decided to lend our voices. The stoutest in our gang, Monty, was coaxed to don the role of Santa Claus — red gown, artificial white beard et al.

Without a single day’s practice but with immense enthusiasm, we decided to form a group and go singing house-to-house the next day. Nothing like taking the festive spirit of peace and cheer to people’s homes and being part of the spirit and frenzy. What’s more, we’d be rewarded. We were eleven, six boys and five girls. The youngest carried the money box, she was delighted to do so.

Our first port of call was a colonial bungalow in Richards Town. No sooner did we start singing than two Alsatians came bounding towards the gate. Their loud and incessant barks not only drowned our carols but drove us away.

Undaunted by the unforeseen opening encounter, we went to the next house. When we began with “Silent Night, Holy Night” the house plunged into darkness. Perhaps, a ploy to send us away? A trifle annoyed, we continued singing in raised voices but when nobody came out, we moved on.

It was cold but we received a heart-warming reception from the residents of some houses in the next street. They not only welcomed us with a smile but expressed their gladness and joined us in singing, not forgetting to drop a few rupees generously in the money box. It was past 10 p.m. and since we had covered about a dozen houses, we decided to call it a night.

The next evening was truly wonderful and rewarding. Much to our surprise, even the Hindu and Muslim families welcomed us warmly to listen to our carols. In fact, we were even cheered for an encore! Given our limited repertoire, we repeated some of the carols in an impromptu medley!

A Parsi family didn’t want us to stand in the cold and invited us indoors, offering us cake at the end of our singing. Another family served us traditional Christmas goodies and wine in gratitude for regaling them with carols.

But it was a septuagenarian couple that took the cake. Regretting they were a bit under the weather and unable to offer us anything, they lit two candles and recited a little prayer: “Dear Jesus, shower your blessings on these young people and their families during this season and all through the coming year. May they live in peace and happiness all their lives.”

What better reward than a prayer! Our two-day carol singing couldn’t have ended on a better note.