A window to life

My balcony has many tales to tell. Though voiceless, it brings so many vignettes of life into view that I consider it a companion, entertainer, and teacher, all rolled into one.

When I sit there, the first thing that catches my eye is the beautiful garden below. Lovingly nurtured by the family that resides below, it often strikes me that the pains are all theirs, with most of the gains coming to me.

Along the wall are at least three creepers. They come into bloom at regular intervals, inviting bees and several iridescent creatures. Butterflies are aplenty and in glorious colours. A black one with a bright blue expanse on each of its wings flutters about as the yellow butterflies chase each other. A mulberry tree attracts koels. They wing in silently, the black male with beady red eyes and the female with feathers spotted with brown-and-white dots. Perky red-cheeked bulbuls flit about quite mindless of the urban chaos that surrounds them. Both jungle and house crows fly in, indulging in their raucous cries.

My eyes travel to the road beyond the garden wall.

It is a hub of activity from morning to night, resounding with the roar and rumble of vehicles. Early mornings are a time of relative quiet. You see the same people over and over again as they go about their daily morning walk. Some wave their arms about, others take brisk steps. Still others engage with friends in animated conversation.

There are the peripatetic hoteliers, who push their carts laden with food and water, a gas stove, plates, and mugs. There is a lemon hawker too, who advertises his wares rather loudly. I wonder how he manages to eke out a living.

On the opposite side of the road, stands a majestic rain tree. It was not so lush a few years ago and has faced many vicissitudes to reach this imposing status.

The wide canopy of the tree not only provides shade and beauty, but is also a haven for birds and small animals like the squirrel. Besides, it stirs a feeling of awe in those who care to contemplate it, like me.

As any sensitive person would say, a tree is more evolved than a human being. It does not complain, but instead generously gives to others in the form of shelter and fruit. Up above is the all-encompassing sky. Blue or grey, it steeps you in wonderment. The sun, stars, the moon – what are they? Who created them? The questions are endless! This is but the chronicle of a single day, but as the saying goes, tomorrow is another day, and I look forward to the company of my silent yet voluble companion – my balcony!