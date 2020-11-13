Celebrating in a pandemic

The coronavirus has turned snug over the past few months, as it has been nestling in happily all over the world, playing the uninvited guest. Coronavirus is now ruling the world and humans are adapting to this change, some unwittingly, many voluntarily, a few forcibly and yet a few confusedly.

The online world is ruling the roost and businesses that have an online presence are patting themselves on their backs --albeit cautiously, as the shopping appetite has toned down. Thousands of offline business--start-ups and other businesses have sadly started downing their shutters or are bracing for the same. Bustling shopping streets seem like a dream of a past era. Travellers have to live only with their fond memories, as a jaunt, either domestic or abroad seems remote. I remember the vibrant streets of Florence teeming with artists flaunting their talent, eager to sketch one’s portrait for a few euros. The human swarms in the famous subways in London and Hong Kong, or any major city, seem like ghosts of the past. Nowadays travel seems an open invite to the rogue virus.

At such times the online alternative seems to be a solution, offering a ray of hope in the gloomy scenario. Work from home is simultaneously a boon and a bane. The initial relief of not having to hurry and commute along polluted roads has given rise to a tiredness arising from the monotony of working within the confines of the four walls of one’s home, with no chance for a quick repast with colleagues amidst light banter, or a casual stroll around the office premises exchanging brief pleasantries. In turn, managers seem nervous as they are not sure if they are able to get the most out of their team without the usual back-patting or a warm gupshup at the canteen.

Celebrations, a markedly social happening, have gone online too. Birthday bashes, as we knew them pre-Covid were fun-filled parties with variations for toddlers, youngsters and seniors. But post-Covid ones are enjoyable too, as my husband and I discovered during an online birthday celebration of our precious grandson. Armed with a Zoom meeting ID and password, we joined the unique celebration arranged from the backyard of his US home, with grandparents, uncles and aunts showing their virtual presence. The two-year-old enjoyed every bit of it alongside his enthusiastic parents and five-year-old brother, who shyly displayed the elaborate birthday card that he had made himself. We would not have witnessed the celebration if not for Covid.