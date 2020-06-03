Lockdown and a dove’s tale

Several videos that highlight wild animals reclaiming spaces have been doing the rounds during the lockdown. Things are scary, but then there is another way of looking at the things by generating opportunities. This is a chance to pivot away from routine life, to do something different, pick up some new skills.

A few weeks ago, my wife and I came across a lovely 'mourning dove' that had set up her home in our balcony. As time passed, I observed that both she and her mate were beautiful creatures that seemed curious about us, rather than anxious. I would begin every morning by greeting these lovely creatures. I began observing her sitting on her eggs for several days and every time I would look at her while reading or writing in the balcony, she would gaze back calmly. The eyes are said to be the windows to the soul. Similarly, I observed that the dove had an ability to understand humans by looking at them and discerning if they might pose a risk.

Everything was fine until a predator attacked the female dove and trying to eat her eggs during my absence. The dove, however, managed to protect her eggs from the predator but to my dismay lost her life. Thinking of the adversaries that these eggs or probably the babies would face without their mother left me helpless. To my relief, after some time, Mr Dove arrived for his incubation duty. After learning of the demise of her beloved, Mr. Dove became restless, perhaps he was telling his babies of the loss of their brave mother.

From this instance, I learnt that even birds do express their grief, and it is possible for an individual to identify with that. For me, it was a heartbreaking moment but to console myself, I reminded myself of the “survival of the fittest” phrase that originated from the Darwinian evolutionary theory. I expressed solidarity with Mr. Dove but told myself that he would be a great Dad!

This lockdown gave me an opportunity to discover a new hobby that doesn’t take a lot of investment. After all, bird watching is one of the fastest-growing hobbies, so it’s a great way to meet new friends.