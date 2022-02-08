Magic of age

'Age of a person is mere a number' is an old saying. It is very difficult to substantiate this without thorough analysis.

When I was a village boy of 12 years, I used to swim across the river in the morningsand get mango fruits from the tall mango tree by throwing stones. In the evening, I played football with my friends in the dried-up tank in the absence of annual rains to the village tank. I also brought leaves of trees as ordered by the leader of the "Gul tori" game.

In all these activities, I did not feel the fatigue or strain at any point of time while playing. The simple reason that could be attributed to this was that I was younger at that time.

These kind of activities continued in Bengaluru even after leaving my village to continue high school studies. The sport activity shifted to cricket, while I forgot the games played in my village. It went on well without any strain or fatigue until I reached the age of 25.

It is a fact that the functions of organs in a human body start declining as the age of the person advances. Accordingly, when I was 30, I started experiencing the absence of zeal in playing sports. I was still fit both physically and mentally.

As I reached 40 years of age, my speed of walking in the parks started reducing gradually. I went to the extent of expressing the same to my walkmates. As the age advances, the spirit and enthusiasm present in us only decline.

Therefore, the statement "Age is mere a number" is not applicable to a majority of people except those who are physically and mentally fit and have no ailments. Experiences of people clearly indicate that the nature has designed human organs to perform their functions according to age factor.

It is pertinent to mention here that BVK Iyengar, a yoga expert, expired at the age of 98 years. Bharata Ratna Sir M Visveswaraya, the great engineer, passed away after crossing 101 years. G Venkata Subbaya, Kannada poet created a record in living up to 105 years.

The aforementioned incidents reveal that the lifespan of human beings is designed by nature. These can be taken as supporting factors to the saying that the "age is mere a number’. But generally, the will of the mind and physical ability will play their roles in increasing the lifespan of human beings. So, age is mere a number, only to those who can keep their body and mind fit.