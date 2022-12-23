Qatar-naak experts

The football World Cup jamboree is over. Thank heavens for that, say I. For the best part of the past four weeks, one could scarcely strike up a conversation on anything other than the frenetic happenings in Qatar. Even those who knew nothing about football had a point of view, and were not afraid to express it.

“The goalie went the wrong way; otherwise, he could have saved that penalty.” Quite so. “Did you see Harry Kane miss that second penalty against France? What was he thinking? England could have been in the final.” And how about this for a classic from someone who knows his human physiology: “Messi has a very low centre of gravity, quite like his legendary compatriot Maradona. That is why he is able to twist, turn, and shoot all in one swift motion with three defenders crowding him.” Personally, I liked this one best from my old schoolmate: “Look, the guy was clearly offside, hatching eggs, and the linesman was ogling the girls in the stands.” Beyond my school days, I have never heard “hatching” employed to mean offside in hockey or football.

Then there was the inevitable social media chatter. With a phone in hand, a Twitter handle, or a Facebook/Instagram account, the World Cup is your oyster. Bash away on your keypad and let your friends know that you were there in Qatar, in person. Day after tiresome day, we were treated to photographs of “Me and Messi with his kids,” “Buying gold for the wife at some shiny souk,” “Me and Ronaldo kicking sand at the beach,” and “Look who I ran into at the stadium! Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic. He even obliged with a selfie.” As to who he fancied will emerge the champions, his reply was a classic. “Since Serbia, Spain and Switzerland went out early, I have no fears of Rafa and Roger giving me the third degree. I am here to enjoy the game.” I wished him well for the upcoming Australian Open, where he can now play, unvaccinated. ‘Nole, Nole,’ yelled his fans. All these attributed statements are to be taken with a liberal pinch of salt.

In short, one’s presence in Qatar provided one with a status symbol to be shared only with high-profile celluloid stars, politicos, business tycoons, and journalists. And splashing it all over social media.

The next FIFA World Cup is to be played in the US, Mexico, and Canada in 2026. We can safely assume India will not qualify. But that should not prevent a robust Indian presence during the games. People of Indian origin in the US and Canada are legion, and our social media will brim with colourful stories during the games.