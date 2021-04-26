Round table of misogyny

Usually, I avoid the gossip gatherings in the staffroom but today I happened to experience the flavour of one such session. It was a men’s gossip and the subject was women of the world. It all began with an act of eavesdropping by a male colleague who rolled ball by remarking that Geeta (name changed) was again gloating over her expensive and gaudy dresses. The statement was potent enough to the keep the ball rolling. Picking the thread another colleague stated that women had no brains and they always indulged in frivolous talks. A woman can live without food and shelter but not glamorous clothes was his belief. A bachelor in his forties gave the gossip a new turn.

He opined that women wear skimpy dresses and provoke men. Now I was reminded of a politico who had made a similar statement over the rape of an innocent a few months ago. Previously known for his reticence, a meek friend suddenly seemed to be blessed with hyperactive vocal chords. He added to the talk with his observations that women are inborn talkative. To prove his point, he chose to refer to an essay ‘Female Orators’ by Addison. Quoting the writer this newly born orator said that a woman’s tongue never rests even if it is cleaved.

Misogyny was at its best and all revelled in woman bashing. Hearing all this clap trap, I first decided to walk out on some pretext but then realised that it would be completely unfair on the part of a man who had written his thesis on feminism. Now I was provoked enough to assail my male colleagues due to their generalisations. I drew their attention towards the great women of the world. The lives of all these men were actually incomplete without women. If most of the women love to talk of fashion, it does not indicate that they are without wit. Instead, it is an evidence of the fact that women have better sartorial sense and they are sharper observers than men. When it comes to indulging in small talk, men are no behind. The best example was the present conversation going on in men’s group.

Sensing the rising decibel of my pitch, a colleague tried to close the conversation by jocularly calling me a women’s advocate. Yes, I was advocating women because like most of the participants, I had not forgotten the fact that the reason of my being on this earth was a woman only. The piece is dedicated to all the women who men owe to a great extent.