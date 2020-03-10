In my childhood, my family rented many houses. Whenever we moved to a new location I found myself first drawn to the animals of the locality. These animals mostly turned out to be cats or dogs. Once, however, I fell head over heels for a different animal— a donkey foal named Teddy Ass. Until I met Teddy, the donkey and his parents Raja and Rani I was made to believe that an ass was a stupid lazy and unlovable creature. But on observing Raja, Rani and Teddy I got rid of my misinformation and misconception about this wonderful animal.

Raja’s family comprising him, his spouse and his child —the beautiful foal Teddy lived with a washerman family under a thatched roof right opposite our house. Govindan the dhobi was not like other washermen of the area. He took good care of Raja and his family. He used to pet the foal as if it was his grandchild. I too longed to pet Teddy Ass.

Early every morning, Govindan set the bundle of laundry on Raja’s back and they began their trek to river Adyar—a river that contained freshwater way back in the 1960s that snaked through South Madras. They would return at sunset. Rani the female donkey was granted ‘maternity leave’ by her considerate master, she stayed home to take care of her foal Teddy. First Raja and his Mrs Rani were suspicious about my intentions when I tried to touch their darling foal. I proceeded slowly and cautiously. “When Raja kicks you in the face you will kick the bucket,” warned my elder brother, a critic of mine. He nicknamed dhobi Govindan’s hut as Govind ‘Assram’.

It took me only a week to win over Raja and Rani with carrots and cabbage. They allowed me to not only touch but also cuddle Teddy. Animals do respond more readily and proportionately to love than humans. Befriending an animal is easier than befriending a human. Bonds in this temporary world do not last long. My association with Raja Rani and their beloved foal also came to an end abruptly when their master Govindan decided to go back to his native village situated on the banks of river Kaveri.

The day Govindan left along with his humble belongings which included my friends Raja, Rani and Teddy in a tempo, remains painfully fresh in my eyes even after so many years. If only I had some money I would have hired a photographer to snap a picture of parting, with Teddy and its parents. Now I should become an artist to draw from my memory what I saw that sad day.