The punishment

It was judgement day in Vaikunta. Vishnu reclined on Adisesha reading His own sahasranaama. A special human had travelled from Bhoolokha to hear the verdict. He was calm and composed as he bowed before the Lord.

“I am afraid I have to punish you despite your personal integrity,” began Vishnu. There was a stir in Vaikunta.

“I am sending you back to Bhoolokha to rule a land of 100 billion people who break rules as a matter of principle, are utterly irresponsible, refuse to wear masks in Covid-19 times and are generally a tough lot to handle.”

The human smiled. He knew the power of his eloquence. Vishnu continued, “You will not make speeches to the nation every month or talk to the citizens every morning. You will compulsorily sleep from 9 pm to 6 am and not make midnight announcements.”

The human thought he would find a more creative alternative. “I will remodel you into a frail-looking leader with a 36’’ chest. Your tailors will have to re-make your wardrobe.” This was not fair. The human tried to say something, but Vishnu held up His hand. “Yoga will be banned in this country. Your citizens will be taught breakdance instead.” The human wiped tears from his eyes. This was a harsh judgement. But Vishnu continued, unconcerned.

“You may address the media. But, you will never, never mention that you sold tea in a railway station.” The human cried out, “please, Maha Vishnu, I beg you not to impose this punishment on me. My tea selling past lent romance to my leadership.”

The Lord calmly continued, “but I am changing your earlier vocation too. You will be the owner of the largest five-star hotel chains in the country instead of an ordinary tea seller.”

The human groaned. All the

joys of leadership were gone. Vishnu lay down on his serpent bed and closed His eyes. The human was transported to the earth where he ruled his land for the next 1000 years, bereft of his favourite pastimes. He returned as ruler with a bigger and bigger mandate every five years with no opposition whatsoever. The punishment was absolute.