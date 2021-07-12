The timing conundrum

I can recollect several instances of going out for something important. The occasion and importance of the impending event overwhelm my mental space. I am in no mood or frame of mind to meet anyone before I get done with what I am going for. However, it almost looks like the ‘whole world’ has lined up to talk to me just; that is exactly what I don’t want to do. Then there are instances where one is wishing and hoping not to bump into a certain person who one would want to avoid at all costs and yet that is the very person who suddenly seems omnipresent. Did I get my timing wrong?

Timing is a funny thing. I have often found myself at the receiving end of ‘timing’. There have been countless instances where I am looking forward to watching a match or a favourite program sitting in the comfort of my home on a certain day. Yet in ways I have never quite understood, meetings, invitations, guest visits and what have you all seem to end up quite diabolically on that very day I did not want these to happen. The message of the book Secret wherein it is said that what you think and wish for fervently happens, dawns on me once again, although in this case in a ‘sinister fashion. There are instances wherein my phone lies around in a moribund and lifeless state and just when I am beginning to enjoy the culinary delights of a hot fresh meal, it starts ringing. There is an important meeting in the office. I am alone at home and already running late. The doorbell rings and I find that it is the milkman. No sooner than I am done with him, the bell rings again and this time it is the maid. With some difficulty, I do a ‘Houdini act’, break free from the diurnal visitors only to find myself in the midst of bumper-to-bumper traffic. Besides, all the red lights right till the office seem to be in one of those rare ‘exuberant’ display modes.

We have all heard about the importance of timing. However if one gets the timing wrong, one is almost assured of embarrassment if not failure. I have often agonised over whether there is anything I can do to befriend timing and increase the law of probability of the same in my favour. I have not yet found an answer and neither am I sure whether an answer to this conundrum can be found.