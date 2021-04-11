Treasure hunt

Many things which we could have easily disposed lie stored in our houses for decades together. Most of the stuff that occupies the lofts in these rooms sleep there happily undisturbed. This is more so, in our ancestral homes in our villages where the so-called ’junk’ which comprises age-old furniture, books, cuttings from newspapers, pictures, photos, century-old letters, curios, medals, coins, documents with British stamps and seals etc. remain imprisoned in the ‘Dumping rooms’. They remain unattended for decades and in some cases, even centuries together. No one bothers to even open the room to check convinced that they are not worth the try.

I am one who is keen on keeping old stuff safe, adhering to the adage, ‘old is gold! Most of my collection comprises books, scripts of my articles, short stories and poems published in reputed journals and weeklies in the past five decades. Some more files contain my appointment orders, certificates, elevation advice, salary particulars etc covering my long journey of over 45 years in banks and other corporate entities. Though all those are filed properly, undoubtedly they occupy a precious space in our anteroom exhibit meant to be adorned with beautiful dolls, curios brought by us overseas, pictures of our family etc.

Needless to stress, my collection has become an eyesore to all, particularly my wife who is very keen on good housekeeping. She starts nagging me to dispose of them off as they have outlived their utility and also that both of us have turned septuagenarians now. This becomes a loud cry at the end of every year when absolute cleaning is given to the entire house and some of the ‘unwanted’ items are mercilessly thrown into the dust bin, most of the time in my absence. I have been resisting her onslaught all these years but wonder whether I would be able to save my bosom stuff coming December as she has already smelt that I have almost decided to give in.

However, those who are keen to be free of any of the above stuff, particularly any ancestral stuff, should visit my house one day. Much against the wishes of my family, I brought a Rosewood oblong table with carvings of the best kind found among the ‘junk’ in our grandmother’s ancestral house in Manapad which adorns our main hall now.

Never a person who visits our house for the first time fails to fall in love with this piece which is already an antique now. I have heard from my grandma that the Burmese origin table was spotted and bought by my grandfather in Colombo and ferried to Manapad in 1917 when my mother, their first child, was born. The coveted piece of Rosewood, 103 years old now, was meant to seat a big cute baby doll that was sent along with the table. Now my family does realise that this antique attractor is not only beautiful but also priceless. I have no doubt when I visit Manapad next time, I would be able to excavate more of such precious items from the ‘dumping room’ nay, ’treasure room’ of my grandmother.

Tell me now. Is it wrong to keep safe our elders’ possessions?