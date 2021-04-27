A few kittens always find a way to disrupt my sleep in the afternoon and at night. One day, I bought mackerel fish and kept the plastic container on the kitchen platform. To my surprise, when my wife went to the kitchen, she found that three mackerels were missing another had a bite taken out of it. Mackerels were my favourite fish and I had informed my wife to make a "Reshado fry". I turned to my wife and said "Darling, the kittens have already made a "reshado" now. My wife with a beaming smile said, "Very well, didn't you know that kittens frequented our house, why did you not keep the fish in the fridge?

I had already paid Rs.250/- for the mackerel, I told her if I kept the fish in the fridge, wouldn't my electricity bill go up by another fifty rupees? To this, she said, "You are penny wise and pound foolish. To save fifty rupees, you have already spend Rs.250/- on the fish."

Next week, on her birthday, I brought a pineapple-flavoured cake kept it in the dining room and went to wash my car to take my wife for a candle-lit dinner. When I came back, the birthday cake had diminished to half its size. The kittens had eaten the birthday cake as if they caught the scent of my wife's birthday. The cats celebrated the birthday as uninvited guests.

To my wife, I chimed that she hadn't been praying to our dead ancestors, therefore, these unfortunate things happened. "Who says, my mother-in-law?" she inquired. I asked her, "Did you invite your mother-in-law for your birthday?" "No, I was going to celebrate with you and my children, if the mother-in-law wants to greet me, let her come as an uninvited guest like those kittens," she said.

The maid apprised her, "Why is he going to the city bakery again?" My wife replied, "must be to buy another birthday cake for his "sweet heartthrob" from his college." The maid burst out laughing.

Minutes later, I went to purchase another birthday cake in the city bakery. To my annoyance, the salesgirl said, "there is no more cake available in our store, they are sold out." Adding, "today is my friend Angela's birthday, I bought a cake for her. I can give that cake to you."

So, I bought that cake and presented it to my darling wife. The same afternoon, surprisingly, I saw the salesgirl, with a flower bouquet, which she gave to my wife and wished her a 'Happy Birthday'. My wife was her teacher!