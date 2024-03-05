The ideology of peace based on secularism is the way forward. We must cherish the concept of reconciliation between civilizations, as opposed to the concept of a clash of civilizations. It is from religion that we should draw our ideology of peace. Terrorism must be countered with an ideology, not with guns. This formula with its roots in religion provides us with the tools to achieve our goal through peaceful means, if we succeed in ensuring the “ Human right to live without Terror.”