The human right to live without terror is, without doubt, an urgent need of our times. We need an ideology to counter the terrorist ideology. Terrorism has no religion. Terrorists have an ideal in their minds, and they resort to violence to achieve this ideal. They remain unaware of the fact that idealism is not achievable in this world. Because they refuse to accept this they continue to engage in futile violence.
The ideology of peace based on secularism is the way forward. We must cherish the concept of reconciliation between civilizations, as opposed to the concept of a clash of civilizations. It is from religion that we should draw our ideology of peace. Terrorism must be countered with an ideology, not with guns. This formula with its roots in religion provides us with the tools to achieve our goal through peaceful means, if we succeed in ensuring the “ Human right to live without Terror.”
Time is running out for the terrorist groups. They must learn a lesson and realise that they are left with no option at all but peaceful activism.
Violent activism, killing innocent people is not going to yield any positive results.
Those resorting to terrorism, groups that justify terror must realise that their actions can only aggravate the problem, and not solve it. They must at all times choose the peaceful methods over violent methods.
The act of terrorism not only violates the rights of individual victims, they also go completely against the values of religions. Human rights are intrinsic to any religion.
Terrorism in various forms is bringing new challenges before humanity every day.
Bhagavad Gita says, “God wants human beings to never obstruct life of other living beings.”
Quran says, “If any one kills a person, it would be as if he killed the whole humanity; and if any one saved a life, it would be as if he saved the life of the whole people.”
Hinduism preaches nishkam karma or selfless service. Jewish scriptures say: “Blame thyself.” And in Jainism and Buddhism, ahimsa or non- violence is the greatest virtue.
(Published 04 March 2024, 19:18 IST)