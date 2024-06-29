RLVs are the buzzword in space missions

This was ISRO’s third and final RLV landing experiment (RLV-LEX), and it reportedly validated all flight parameters such as the high glide angles and searing speeds needed by the craft to land safely. It was earlier flight-tested in April 2023 and again in March this year. In 2016, its scaled-down version, the RLV-Technology Demonstrator, was released at an altitude of 65 km, short of the 100 km barrier between the atmosphere and outer space. After evaluating its hypersonic (above five times the speed of sound) flight potential, the craft re-entered the atmosphere and glided back to land in the Bay of Bengal from where it was retrieved.