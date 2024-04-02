Royalty’s private struggles have public consequences

By Howard Chua-Eoan

The Princess Royal is getting some well-earned rest this week. The king’s sister, Anne, has been the hardest-working member of the House of Windsor, even before her sovereign sibling and then her nephew’s wife revealed they were dealing with cancer, which effectively put them (and the respective spouses tending to them) out of commission for the multitude of public appearances the royals put in around the UK and the world.

Princess Anne is among the two handfuls of “working “ royals whose efforts (and the accompanying logistics) are paid for by the king. The aim is what his late mother said was the need “to be seen to be believed” by their subjects.

After a seven-day post-Easter respite, however, the royal schedule for the rest of April is once again practically all Anne all the time. Her tireless service is what helped prompt Queen Elizabeth II to name her Princess Royal, a title bestowed on only six previous daughters of British monarchs.

Charles used to have a few more relatives to help do the job but he’s had to cut costs over security. Now, apparent feuds (the Sussexes), scandal (Andrew) and illness have further diminished the numbers. The staffing needs are so dire that British tabloids and other local media are suggesting that Harry and Meghan pitch in. Or Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, even if they are the daughters of the disgraced Andrew.

Anne will get some assistance from Edward, the youngest of her brothers, and his wife Sophie (the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh) and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester (he’s a first cousin of the late queen). But that’s all the available hands for busy days that often involve multiple events in different parts of the country.