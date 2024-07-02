Sans political will, power theft persists

The Electricity Act (2003) and the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Power require discoms to set tariffs so that the average revenue realisation (ARR) from their sale matches the average cost of purchase, transmission, and distribution, or average cost of supply (ACS). However, under state government directives, discoms often don’t bill certain households or supply electricity at rates below cost, as seen in Delhi, or even provide free supply to farmers, as in Punjab. Although states promise to compensate for these under-recoveries, most do not follow through. These under-recoveries and the lack of revenue from stolen electricity push the discoms into persistent losses. The excess revenue they generate from high tariffs on industries, businesses, and high-consuming households is inadequate to cover these losses.