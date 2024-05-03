Save, revive urban lake networks

Understanding the groundwater recharge dynamics in Bengaluru reveals a close interconnection with the city’s lakes. Historically, manmade tanks and lakes that usually hold the most rainwater in a year contributed significantly to groundwater replenishment. However, Bengaluru, once renowned for its lakes and referred to as Kalyaninagara (City of Lakes), now struggles with a mere fraction of its original waterbodies, with only around 220 major waterbodies remaining. The proliferation of real estate development, particularly spurred by economic reforms in 1991 and subsequent IT industry expansion, has led to the illegal conversion of many waterbodies into residential layouts, IT parks, and vacant lands, erasing their identity as critical water resources.