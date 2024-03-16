Saving the woods

In 2002, Karnataka’s Expert Committee identified nearly 10 lakh acres of non-notified forests as deemed forests, which mainly comprise un-classed forests and wooded areas under private ownership. Later in 2016, the government moved the Supreme Court to cut this down to three lakh acres, citing various reasons such as community occupancy and insufficient tree density, with many areas having less than 50 trees per hectare. Let us not forget that these lands, which were identified as wooded in 2002, were found to have been degraded and denuded with less than 50 trees per hectare in 2016. The forest and revenue departments have failed to control the illegal tree felling on these lands. I am sure even three lakh acres would have further degraded and shrunk if another stock-taking was done now.