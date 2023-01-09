Air India came up short not once but twice

Two recent incidents of unruly and obnoxious conduct involving male passengers on-board Air India flights would be difficult to imagine if they had not happened. What happened to two women passengers on the two flights was terrible and reprehensible. On a New York-Delhi Air India flight on November 26, a fellow passenger in an inebriated state walked up to an old lady’s seat, subjected her to indecent exposure and urinated on her. In the other incident, this time on a Paris-Delhi flight, a male passenger urinated on a woman passenger’s clothes. The responses from the airline in both cases was shoddy and irresponsible. The crew did not deal with the passengers’ offensive conduct the way they should have. The incidents were not reported in time to the police and there were even attempts for a compromise between the offenders and the victims. They were taken seriously only when they came into the public realm following media reports and there was an uproar.

Only one incident has received attention even now. The offender on the flight from New York has been arrested after he had gone into hiding for many days and the law will hopefully take its course. The fate of the other case is not known yet. It was only after a month that the incidents were taken note of by Air India. Initially, it ridiculously imposed on the offending passenger a ban for 30 days. After the matter escalated, it has de-rostered the crew and initiated an investigation. Air India itself is culpable as it did not take any action even after the matter came to its notice. It is only now that it has admitted its failing and expressed regret. The airline is now run by the Tatas, after its takeover. The Tata group is known for its adherence to rules and ethical standards and these were two occasions when it should not have been found to have come up short.

The incidents underline the need for strict enforcement of air safety rules put in place by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). International air travel treaties also make swift and effective action in such cases mandatory. Even without any rules, it should have been clear that the conduct of the passengers called for prompt remedial action. There were other incidents in recent days involving fisticuffs and other unseemly situations. Some months ago, three drunk passengers were arrested for misbehaving with an air hostess. Even on Monday, there was an incident on a Patna flight. Passengers were at fault in most cases, but the airlines have the responsibility to ensure that right action is taken in cases of unruly passenger behaviour.