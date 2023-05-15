Another reminder of doctors’ vulnerability

The death of a young Kerala doctor in an attack by a patient last week is a reminder of the dangers that doctors and other caregivers face almost every day. The young house surgeon, Vandana Das, was attacked by a patient with a pair of scissors and a scalpel she was using to dress a wound on his leg. The patient was taken to the hospital by the police after he got into scuffles with his family. He was drunk and the police should have taken extra care to ensure the doctor’s safety. When he got violent, the police were unable to control him, and the young doctor, an only daughter, died from injuries sustained in the attack. The excuse that the man had shown no signs of violence is no excuse -- he eventually attacked and killed a doctor when he was in police custody and the police could not prevent it despite being on the spot.

Doctors, nurses and other medical personnel have always been vulnerable to attacks and abuse by patients and their relatives and attendants. Most attacks are triggered by complaints of medical negligence. Women doctors are sometimes victims of patients’ misbehaviour. Doctors will not be able to work freely and offer their services if they are worried about their own safety. According to an Indian Medical Association report, 75 per cent of doctors face such attacks. It is the responsibility of the government and our society to provide security to doctors and caregivers. Many a time, they risk their lives when they attend to patients, especially those with infectious diseases and mental problems. In the past year or so, Kerala has witnessed 138 such cases. The Kerala High Court has in the past directed the government to take appropriate action in such cases. But untoward incidents keep happening.

The Kerala government has decided to introduce an ordinance to amend the Hospital Protection Act to ensure better safety and security for medical professionals. Its provisions will be made more stringent and the punishment for attacks will be enhanced. The government will also set-up police outposts in major hospitals. Along with the strengthening of the law, it is also necessary to raise public awareness. Attacks happen not only in Kerala but also in other states. Two days after the Kerala incident, a doctor was attacked by attendants of a patient in Hyderabad. There are also demands for a federal law, on the lines of the law to protect airline and airport staff, to protect medical personnel.