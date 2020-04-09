Coronavirus: Misinformation pandemic continues unabated

There is a flood of misinformation coursing through social media about the COVID-19 situation in the country and various matters which have a bearing on it. A lot of it is outright falsehood, selective and distorted data, exaggeration and misinterpretation, deliberately posted by vested interests and spread by others who may or may not believe in the content. Much of it is communal and is intended to spread suspicion and hatred. The Tablighi Jamaat episode in Delhi created a scare about the spread of the virus and that is real. But it has been used by some to demonise the entire Muslim community and to show its members as distributors of death and disease. There are also calls for social boycott. There are actually posts from both sides which are directed against each other, levelling charges and purveying unverified and unverifiable information. Motivated campaigns are on.

The authorities need to act tough and take strong steps against misinformation and hatemongering, fake news, false propaganda and violation of privacy on social media. Users of the media should also be cautious and discriminating, should exercise good sense and judgement and guard against being used in motivated campaigns. Unfortunately, even some regular media channels are parties to such campaigns. These campaigns may lead to further polarisation of society on communal lines. This is not only a dangerous prospect in itself but can also adversely affect the fight against coronavirus, which calls for unity of purpose and action by all sections of society. Other kinds of wrong and misleading information are also in free circulation. Ever since coronavirus started being talked about, there have been a spate of incorrect posts about its origin and nature and about many untested methods of treatment and cure. Even responsible persons in power have spread such misinformation. Such statements, advice and prescriptions based on superstitions and unscientific thinking can also make the fight against the virus more difficult and do harm.

While misinformation is plenty and varied on many forums, there is a lack of reliable information about the actual situation in the country. The government has not been earnest and forthcoming in sharing information with the media, and it has even blamed it for some problems of its own creation, like the panic exodus of migrant workers from many cities when the lockdown started. The government even wanted the media not to publish anything related to the coronavirus situation without ascertaining the veracity of the matter with the official machinery. It is strange that it is largely unconcerned about the disinformation in the social media even as it wants to control the flow of information in the media.