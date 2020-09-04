India’s Covid-19 crisis is worsening by the day. Its caseload is on the verge of breaching the four million mark. On Friday, India’s total number of cases touched 3,936,748. While it currently stands third among countries with regard to cumulative cases, it is on the verge of beating Brazil to second place. Moreover, it has recently breached the US record, set on July 17, for the largest number of daily cases. On Sunday, India reported 78,761 new cases to become the country with the highest daily infections. Worryingly, the daily tally is rising. On Friday, India reported a single-day spike of 83,341, the highest recorded by any country ever since the pandemic started. Most countries have managed to flatten the curve; India has not. The rising daily numbers indicate that the worst is still to come. Karnataka and Bengaluru, which were able to contain coronavirus well initially have seriously tripped up. While the figures are alarming, they do not reveal the full extent of the country’s Covid-19 crisis. Experts say that figures continue to be fudged as governments do not want to reveal the inept handling of the crisis. This is the case, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. With the latter going to the polls soon, the government seems to be anxious to play down the pandemic.

So, why is India’s caseload continuing to increase? Testing continues to be an area of concern. While the number of tests India is conducting has increased overall, the tests per million population is among the lowest in the world. Inadequate testing allows asymptomatic people to infect others easily. Another reason for rising infections is the lifting of restrictions on movement of people. While concerns over the economy and livelihoods forced the government to lift the lockdown, the unlocking process could have been regulated better. People have become lax, too, with regard to even the two simplest yet most important precautions to take to prevent the spread of the virus – physical distancing and wearing a mask. Importantly, rising infections in rural India are adding to the caseload. Besides, the health infrastructure, despite the claims of the Centre and the states, remains inadequate in most places in the country. This shortcoming will be felt more acutely in the coming weeks as Covid-19 gathers pace in the hinterland.

It has been eight months since the first Covid-19 case was announced in India. Sadly, India continues to fumble in its response. Authorities continue to sweep troubling figures and issues under the carpet. Meanwhile, the coronavirus is gathering momentum.