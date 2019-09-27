Greta needs patient ears, not criticism

If Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg’s address at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York attracted worldwide attention and eclipsed the addresses of important national leaders at the venue, it was because her call had a greater sense of urgency, sincerity and passion. Greta has campaigned for urgent measures to deal with climate change for some months now, and her movement, Fridays for Future, which demands aggressive action from governments and the international community, has seen participation from 150 countries. Her campaign becomes more relevant because of the unsatisfactory progress of countries in meeting climate action goals. She is unhappy, angry and impatient over the inaction of the world on an issue that affects the young more than the old, and her words are an expression of the concern for the future, over the indifference and callousness of the present.

She packed all the outrage and anger of the young tellingly in a few sentences: “You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words… We are at the beginning of a mass extinction. And all you can talk about is money and fairytales of eternal economic growth. How dare you!” She spoke for all others who will be victims of global warming and climate change in the years to come and was reminding today’s decision-makers of their responsibility to future generations. There is a wide consensus on the ill-effects of climate change. Though there are still some who deny it, there is enough agreement and ground for action if there is a will for it. The impact is already seen in all parts of the world. But there is still no significant action to counter it. The world continues to hold meetings and debates, nitpicking on agreements, and apportioning blames and responsibilities without any action.

That is why Greta and others like her are raising their voice. She has been criticised for the style and content of her protests, and her New York speech has been termed as high-pitched and emotional. Some unfair references have been made to her autism and depression. Some have argued that the urgent action that she has called for may only be populist and counter-productive. However, Greta was not giving specific prescriptions, but only reminding that the world is running out of time. There is a need to listen to her and act. She represents millions of children who are worried about the future — their own, and the world’s. All of them are speaking through her: “If you choose to fail us, we will never forgive you.”