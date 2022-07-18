I2U2: A novel grouping for the times

The I2U2 (India, Israel, US, UAE) grouping has taken an important step forward in its very first summit. At the virtual meeting on Thursday, the recently formed grouping announced joint projects that will draw on the strengths of the four countries. In the pipeline are a series of food parks and a renewable energy project. India will provide the land and the projects will be based in the country; the UAE will invest $2 billion in the food parks project, and the US and UAE private sectors will pitch in with expertise and innovative solutions. The US will set up a $330-million renewable energy project in Gujarat. UAE companies will play the role of knowledge and investment partners. In October last year, when I2U2 foreign ministers announced the grouping, they stressed that their cooperation would contribute to modernising infrastructure, promoting low-carbon industrial development pathways, promoting public health, and developing green technologies. The summit’s outcome underscored that they will draw on each other's strengths to enhance food and energy security.

Analysts have pointed out that little holds I2U2 together. The Indo-Pacific Quad, for instance, comprises four democracies that perceive a threat emanating from a rising China, even if it is not publicly articulated quite so starkly. The I2U2 member-nations in contrast have different political systems – the UAE is a monarchy, unlike the other three. Neither do they share a common threat. Israel, the UAE and the US see Iran as a threat, but India does not. And while India and the US perceive a threat from China, Israel and the UAE have strong ties with Beijing. However, the four nations share good bilateral relations amongst themselves, including robust intelligence sharing and cybersecurity cooperation. These are valuable to a nation’s security, though they do not fall under conventional military security preparedness.

I2U2’s perception of security is broad and unlikely to raise hackles in a region and world that is riven with conflict and is prickly towards multilateral groupings. Its definition of security involves strengthening energy, economic and food security, too. In the wake of the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the world has woken up to the impact of supply chain disruptions on the energy and food security of countries. I2U2's prioritisation of such security will strengthen the capacity of its member-nations, even as its efforts ease the vulnerability of South and West Asian nations to hunger, poverty and debt. By drawing on the support and resources of other countries, India as part of I2U2 will be in a better position to secure its neighbourhood.