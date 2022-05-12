Indigo could have done better

Sunday’s incident in which Indigo Airlines officials disallowed a special child, accompanied by his parents, from boarding an aircraft at Ranchi airport has come across as a case of insensitivity and lack of empathy on the part of the airline’s ground staff. The boy, who was on a wheelchair, was in a state of panic in the airport milieu as he was upset by the commotion around him. The airline staff refused to let him board till he became “more normal”, and though he calmed down before take-off time, they stuck to the stand, saying that his behaviour posed a risk to other passengers. A case can certainly be made that the airline staff had to consider the interests of the other passengers and make decisions against a running clock. Yet, it is not an isolated incident with regard to the insensitive treatment of those with special needs in public spaces in India, and many such instances have occurred at airports.

Indigo has offered “sincere regrets” after the matter received public attention but has insisted that the staffers made “the best possible decision under difficult circumstances”. But where people with special needs are involved, decisions and their communication need to be considerate and sensitive. The airline staff came up short on that count. They perhaps failed to sense how hurting and insulting their action was from the viewpoint of the child and his parents. The airline did provide the family hotel accommodation for the day and, following the public outcry, has promised an electric wheelchair for the child. But these cannot assuage the hurt caused. The DGCA has instituted an inquiry into the matter. On the face of it, it appears that the airline staff may have applied rules meant for unruly passengers who may pose a threat to fellow passengers and flight safety to a case of panic attack suffered by a boy with special needs.

There are court orders to ensure rights and equal treatment for passengers with special needs. There are DGCA rules and provisions that stipulate special consideration for differently-abled persons. These should be enforced. The use of DPNA (disabled passenger with intellectual or developmental disability needing assistance) code should be promoted. All those in charge of public services should be sensitised so that there is better awareness of special needs, how to handle them and how to communicate decisions with sensitivity. It would be prudent to have a DGCA-approved doctor at airports to certify flight-readiness in case of passengers facing health or anxiety issues. That would help resolve matters calmly, objectively and to the satisfaction of all.