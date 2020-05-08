Karnataka: Welcome relief, disburse early

The Karnataka government has done well to announce a financial package of Rs 1,610 crore for sections of people who are badly affected by the lockdown and the resulting disruption to their livelihood. The special package will involve direct transfer of cash to farmers, labourers, drivers, weavers and barbers in the state. Many flower growers suffered losses because their products could not be sold. They will get Rs 25,000 per hectare, and others like washermen, auto and taxi drivers who could not work because of the lockdown will get Rs 5,000. Construction workers will be paid Rs 3,000, in addition to the Rs 2,000 that they have been paid or promised earlier. There is also a new support scheme for weavers under which Rs 2,000 will be paid into the bank accounts of 54,000 weavers. A relief package for vegetable and fruit farmers is also under consideration and is likely to be finalised soon.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who announced the package on Wednesday, said all development work would be put on hold to implement the package. Large numbers of people have lost their livelihood and are stricken by hunger and deprivation. The extended lockdown has meant the loss of income for many days. Some have received rations from the public distribution system but many have not because they are not covered by it. Direct income transfer may relieve the pressure to a small extent. The data pertaining to all deserving persons may not be available and it may not be possible to collect full data and have full documentation in these times. Construction workers, who form a large segment of the working population, have been given special recognition. This is welcome, and governments should reach out to the people with support and incentives rather than restrictions and bans.

The lockdown has hit about 800 million people across the country, including poor and landless farmers, daily wage earners, migrant labourers, the aged, the sick, women and all others from the most vulnerable sections of society. The central government had announced some relief last month, and some state governments have announced their packages. State governments have to do more because they are more real to the people and are closer to the ground. But they are also financially straitened because their revenues have shrunk and expenditures have grown. The Karnataka government’s gesture of support to some needy sections is valuable in this context. The relief should reach the beneficiaries at the earliest.