Locust: Fast, strong action must

While the country is battling COVID-19 pandemic, there is another threat of international origin and proportions looming over the country. Warnings have been issued about a major attack by armies of locusts on the farms in the north-western states and in the peninsular region in the coming weeks. Some areas in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan saw locust attacks last week from across the border in Pakistan. The Rajasthan government has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up the issue at the international level, involve the UN and draw up an action plan soon to counter the threat. This is because the threat may be much more serious than in the previous years as much larger swarms of the insects originating in the Horn of Africa, Iran and north-western Pakistan are likely to strike this year.

The destruction that locusts cause to crops is very big, and so precautions and preventive measures have to be taken. The locusts can be fought only by applying pesticides and chemicals to the plants at the right time. Since very large areas of farmlands may face the threat from millions of insects, spreading over several sq km in the sky, there is the need to produce adequate quantities of pesticides. Aerial surveillance using drones and other equipment is also undertaken. Rajasthan and Gujarat had suffered a 33% loss of crops in the last season. The UN has estimated that the next attack would be about 20 times bigger, and the UN Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) has put on alert all the countries in Africa, the Gulf and Asia which may be on the path of the locusts.

India’s record in fighting locust invasions and containing the damage is not bad but it is necessary to do much planning in advance. The role of the government is very crucial because most of the preventive work can be done only with aerial spray which farmers cannot undertake. Apart from building more capacities with pesticides, equipment and personnel, international co-operation is also necessary. There is hope on this front because in spite of differences and confrontations over many issues, India and Pakistan have always co-operated in the fight against locusts. There were regular consultations and coordination of actions between the two countries even last year and early this year. A food crisis resulting from a locust attack will be doubly disastrous for India and for the world now.