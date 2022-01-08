Sivakasi must step up on safety practices

Two back-to-back accidents in firecracker units in Tamil Nadu which led to the death of seven people have again showed how unsafe these units are. Accidents have become serial occurrences despite claims that the best safety measures are implemented in the units. The latest mishaps happened in Virudhunagar district, home of the firecracker industry in Tamil Nadu. In the New Year accident near Sivakasi, five people died, and in Wednesday’s mishap, four persons, including the owner of the unit, lost their lives. Two people had died in November and seven others in October in accidents involving firecrackers in the state. Twenty people had died in a unit in February last year. After every accident, probes are conducted, compensations are announced, and legal processes set in motion. But accidents keep occurring, raising questions about the efficacy of safety regulations and their implementation.

The firecracker industry has received a lot of adverse attention in the past for frequent accidents, bad labour practices like child labour and for violation of rules and regulations. But actions from the law enforcement authorities, interventions by courts and campaigns by activists and the media have helped to improve the conditions in recent years. Child labour is not rampant as it was once, though more steps are needed to fully eradicate it. Accidents happen during manufacturing, transportation and storage. There are separate safety protocols to be followed at each stage. But failure to follow them is not uncommon and that is the reason for the recurrent mishaps. Most of the accidents are caused by carelessness or conscious violation or side-stepping of rules and regulations. The failure of the authorities to enforce rules is also a factor.

Many studies of the industry and investigations have pointed out the problems connected with safety and made suggestions to improve the situation. A committee appointed after last February’s accident had suggested even the use of drones for surveillance of units. It has been noted that persons without the requisite knowledge and skills are employed in many units. There are also units that function without a licence. Lakhs of people are dependent on the industry and so it has economic value. But it is facing competition from China and has come under pressure because of the potential for pollution that it poses. While there may be uncertainty over the long-term prospects of the industry in such circumstances, it must be ensured that it becomes a safe industry that does not pose a threat to human lives and limbs. Internalising and implementing the best safety practices is key to this.