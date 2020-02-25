Suicides among jobless worrying

It is a matter of serious concern that the data published by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) have shown a big increase in the number of persons committing suicide. In 2018, there were 1,34,516 cases of suicide, which marked a 3.6% increase over 2017. Most causes of suicide are personal, but the personal and the non-personal interact with each other in different ways in certain situations. No individual’s decision on any matter is completely personal but has a social dimension to it, because no individual is an island. It is when a society is under stress that the suicide numbers go up. It has been observed that social, political and economic problems and tensions impact personal lives and create difficult situations for individuals. The problems and tensions work through manifestations like the caste oppression experienced by a family, the closing down of a business or an act of discrimination for political reasons.

The data revealed that unemployed and self-employed persons accounted for 26,085 suicide deaths, and 42,391 women took their own lives. More than half of the women were homemakers. A total of 12,936 unemployed persons committed suicide and they accounted for 9.6% of the total. One unemployed person committed suicide every 45 minutes in 2018. About 7.7% of the suicide victims were farmers or farm labourers with only a marginal fall in the rate from the previous year. It is clear from the numbers that the most vulnerable sections of society are the most prone to suicide. This will sound as a very obvious truth that does not need to be stated at all. But it is also obvious that there was failure on the part of the State and society in creating conditions that helped people to stay positive about their lives and prospects. In fact, the large number of suicide cases among the unemployed is a negative comment on the government’s economic policies.

The report rightly says that each suicide is a personal tragedy and has a ripple effect on the lives of families, friends and communities. It also lists the causes as career problems, isolation, abuse, violence, family problems, mental disorders, alcohol addiction, financial loss, chronic pain, etc. Suicide is a sign of distress and a cry for help from an individual to society. Though it has been decriminalised, the call for help is often ignored. The State has no resources, facilities or infrastructure to heed the call. The number of psychologists and psychiatrists in the country is ridiculously small and there is hardly any facility for counselling. It is the responsibility of the State and society to create an environment in which individuals feel safe and will prefer even a difficult life to easy death.