Treat Rohingya as refugees

The Government of India’s policy on the Rohingya has always been political ever since they came to India, fleeing persecution in Myanmar. It was not ready to accept them as refugees or asylum-seekers but saw them as illegal immigrants who would pose a security threat to the country. The policy seemed to shift a fortnight ago when Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri announced that the government had decided to house about 1,100 Rohingya migrants in Delhi in flats. Puri explained the decision, supporting it with documents which gave the impression that the government was making a change in its policy. This was a surprise which, however, lasted only a few hours. The Union Home Ministry soon reiterated its position that the Rohingya were illegal immigrants and denied any move to relocate them to flats. It also said that their present dwelling places – actually slums -- would be considered detention centres and the government would continue its efforts to deport them.

The government seems to have gone back to its old position on political considerations. The AAP, the ruling party in Delhi, attacked the central government and the BJP, saying that the BJP was planning to settle the Rohingyas in Delhi permanently. The government may have changed its position because of the AAP’s criticism or pressure from the Hindutva ranks. Whatever the reason, it is wrong. The real reason for the hostile policy toward the Rohingya is that that they are Muslims. The region, race, language, etc., of refugees should not be grounds to reject them. The Rohingya were victims of racial cleansing in Myanmar, and the country’s policy toward them should be based on humanitarian considerations. Instead, they have been presented as criminals, anti-social elements, and even likely terrorists. They have been driven out of many places where they tried to put up. It is estimated that there may be about 40,000 Rohingya in the country, scattered in Jammu, Delhi, Hyderabad and other places. They live the most miserable lives in shacks without basic facilities.

India has a tradition of accepting refugees who have fled their countries due to persecution. It has accepted Hindus from Pakistan, Tamils from Sri Lanka, and Tibetans as refugees, and they continue to live in the county and are entitled to relief and assistance from the government. There is no reason to treat the Rohingya differently. Deporting them to Myanmar would be cruel and inhuman and might mean death to many of them. India is not a party to the UN Convention on Refugees and the country does not have a refugee law. But humanity is bigger than law and conventions and that demands fair and compassionate treatment of these vulnerable people.